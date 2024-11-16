Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 60.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 189,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,811,000 after purchasing an additional 16,955 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 176,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,464,000 after purchasing an additional 106,666 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 7.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 50,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 431.0% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cboe Global Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $209.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total value of $1,229,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,165,890.95. This trade represents a 13.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total value of $346,021.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,690.52. This represents a 15.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,696 shares of company stock worth $1,591,160. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of CBOE opened at $200.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.92. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.55 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, August 16th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

