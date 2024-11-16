Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Short Interest Update

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,700 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the October 15th total of 272,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Tiptree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Institutional Trading of Tiptree

Tiptree Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Tiptree by 25.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tiptree by 10.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,154,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,958,000 after buying an additional 17,660 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 8.5% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 538.6% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 156,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 131,871 shares during the last quarter. 37.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tiptree stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.25. 148,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,268. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.59 million, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.30. Tiptree has a 1-year low of $14.96 and a 1-year high of $22.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.48.

Tiptree Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.74%.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.

