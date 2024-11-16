Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Short Interest Update

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,700 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the October 15th total of 272,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Tiptree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.
Shares of Tiptree stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.25. 148,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,268. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.59 million, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.30. Tiptree has a 1-year low of $14.96 and a 1-year high of $22.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.48.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.74%.
Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.
