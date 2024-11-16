Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Down 2.4% – Should You Sell?

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.41. Approximately 6,376,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 25,449,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Tilray from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Get Tilray alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TLRY

Tilray Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average is $1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.14.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.70 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilray

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Tilray by 600.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 204,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 174,997 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tilray by 1,079.7% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 281,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 257,641 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,961,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 88,079 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,348,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Tilray by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,677,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 107,530 shares during the last quarter. 9.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tilray

(Get Free Report)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.