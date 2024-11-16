TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 185 ($2.33) and last traded at GBX 182 ($2.29), with a volume of 2523527 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 169.40 ($2.13).

TI Fluid Systems Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £897.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,212.00, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.67, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 165.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 144.

TI Fluid Systems Company Profile

TI Fluid Systems plc designs, manufactures, and sells thermal and fluid system solutions in Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, North America, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS), and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles; thermal management fluid systems, including HEV and BEV heating and cooling lines; and powertrain components and quick connectors.

