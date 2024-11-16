Themes Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:AUMI) Short Interest Down 31.0% in October

Themes Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:AUMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the October 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Themes Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AUMI traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.02. 2,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,260. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.57. Themes Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $41.92. The company has a market cap of $2.45 million, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Themes Gold Miners ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Themes Gold Miners ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Themes Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:AUMI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 8.66% of Themes Gold Miners ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Themes Gold Miners ETF

The Themes Gold Miners ETF (AUMI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Pure Gold Miners index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of the 30 largest gold mining companies around the world. Securities are initially selected by market-cap with final decisions by a committee.

