The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Short Interest Update

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 667,300 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the October 15th total of 571,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:JOE opened at $49.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34 and a beta of 1.27. St. Joe has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $64.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 54,100 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $3,267,099.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,976,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,578,128.36. The trade was a 0.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez bought 1,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.05 per share, with a total value of $89,919.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 60,093 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,933.65. This represents a 2.90 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 600,700 shares of company stock valued at $33,085,747 in the last three months. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 263.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in St. Joe during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in St. Joe by 72,300.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in St. Joe by 549.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

