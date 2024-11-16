The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Short Interest Update

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOEGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 667,300 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the October 15th total of 571,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

St. Joe Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:JOE opened at $49.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34 and a beta of 1.27. St. Joe has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $64.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.96.

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 54,100 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $3,267,099.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,976,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,578,128.36. The trade was a 0.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez bought 1,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.05 per share, with a total value of $89,919.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 60,093 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,933.65. This represents a 2.90 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 600,700 shares of company stock valued at $33,085,747 in the last three months. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 263.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in St. Joe during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in St. Joe by 72,300.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in St. Joe by 549.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

Further Reading

