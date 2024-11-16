The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,396,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,822 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Procter & Gamble worth $241,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19,030.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,693,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,730,000 after buying an additional 3,674,286 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16,292.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 3,675,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,477 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 416.1% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,818,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,115 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $233,788,000. Finally, Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $228,212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.5 %

PG stock opened at $169.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $399.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $142.50 and a one year high of $177.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.33.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $16,320,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,570. This represents a 87.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,216,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,325,360. This represents a 25.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 313,597 shares of company stock worth $53,268,499. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

