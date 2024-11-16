The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.2% of Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. LJI Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 33.0% during the third quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Heritage Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 11.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the third quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $4,873,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. DZ Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,216,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,325,360. This trade represents a 25.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total value of $6,289,463.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,508,763.93. This trade represents a 12.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 313,597 shares of company stock worth $53,268,499 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $2.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,939,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,676,794. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.32 and its 200 day moving average is $168.33. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $142.50 and a 1-year high of $177.94.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

About Procter & Gamble



The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

