The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Stock Price

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the coupon company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GRPN. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Groupon from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Groupon in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Groupon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Get Groupon alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GRPN

Groupon Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of GRPN opened at $8.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $322.93 million, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. Groupon has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $19.56.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The coupon company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.58. Groupon had a return on equity of 91.94% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $114.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Groupon will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Groupon

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Groupon by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,163 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 17,440 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Groupon in the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Groupon in the first quarter valued at approximately $437,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Groupon during the first quarter worth approximately $17,897,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Groupon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.