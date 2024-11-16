The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CG. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 1.2 %

CG stock opened at $50.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $31.21 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.00, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.95 and a 200-day moving average of $43.65.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 482.76%.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 495,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $25,535,279.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,504,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,936,376.06. The trade was a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 133,643 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $335,443.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,767,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,966,919.47. This represents a 2.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,171,556 shares of company stock worth $29,222,475 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CG. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 404,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,953,000 after acquiring an additional 149,612 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at $3,021,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 292.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 25,002 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 182.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 387,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,551,000 after purchasing an additional 250,021 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 184,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,651,000 after purchasing an additional 56,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

