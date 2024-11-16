The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Position Increased by LJI Wealth Management LLC

LJI Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,845 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. LJI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Boeing by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,277,548 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $357,712,000 after buying an additional 1,251,456 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 289.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,682,970 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,558,790,000 after buying an additional 1,251,165 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its position in Boeing by 15,039.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 967,383 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $176,073,000 after buying an additional 960,993 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 31,640,184 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,758,830,000 after buying an additional 388,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Boeing by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 726,254 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $140,160,000 after buying an additional 320,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $224.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.37.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $2.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.19. The company had a trading volume of 12,120,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,174,678. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $137.03 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The stock has a market cap of $86.67 billion, a PE ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.44.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -16.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

