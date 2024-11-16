The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN) Short Interest Update

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the October 15th total of 3,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 628,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $43.93. The stock had a trading volume of 468,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The Baldwin Insurance Group has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $55.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -68.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.99.

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $339.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.43 million. The Baldwin Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 10.57% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Baldwin Insurance Group will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel Galbraith sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $3,474,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,184.05. This trade represents a 92.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $2,337,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 200,380 shares of company stock valued at $9,037,260. 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BWIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair raised shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

