Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Director Sells $119,352.60 in Stock

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) Director Donna E. Epps sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $119,352.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,071.12. This trade represents a 14.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of TXRH opened at $197.99 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $109.13 and a one year high of $203.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 41.92%.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at $998,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 234.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 31.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,385,000 after buying an additional 17,691 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 9.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.9% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 33,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

