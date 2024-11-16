Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,460,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the October 15th total of 18,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $201.12 on Friday. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $150.81 and a 12 month high of $220.38. The company has a market capitalization of $183.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TXN shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.95.

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $2,085,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,272,256.80. The trade was a 32.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The trade was a 39.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,548 shares of company stock valued at $5,341,235 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the second quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 1,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

