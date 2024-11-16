Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:TLX) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:TLX – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares Trading Down 2.0 %

TLX traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.85. 40,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $19.99.

Featured Stories

