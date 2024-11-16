TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Price Target Raised to $40.00

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) had its price target upped by Craig Hallum from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

TTGT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of TechTarget from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on TechTarget from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on TechTarget from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.

TTGT opened at $29.01 on Wednesday. TechTarget has a 12 month low of $22.82 and a 12 month high of $41.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 10.49 and a quick ratio of 9.35. The stock has a market cap of $848.25 million, a P/E ratio of -69.07, a P/E/G ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.03.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTGT. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TechTarget by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 160,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 96,896 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in TechTarget by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 513,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,545,000 after purchasing an additional 82,626 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in TechTarget by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 351,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 31.7% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 277,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 66,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 2.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,455,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,042,000 after purchasing an additional 60,191 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

