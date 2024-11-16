TD Cowen Cuts Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Price Target to $1.00

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by TD Cowen from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

SAVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Spirit Airlines from $3.25 to $2.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $2.25 to $1.50 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Spirit Airlines from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $2.00.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SAVE

Spirit Airlines Stock Down 18.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit Airlines

Shares of NYSE:SAVE opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $117.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.37. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $17.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,816,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 331.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 432,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 332,188 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 826.8% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 204,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 182,094 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $829,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $496,000. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spirit Airlines

(Get Free Report)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.