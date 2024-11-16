Target’s (TGT) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $195.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Target from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.47.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $152.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.46. Target has a 52-week low of $127.19 and a 52-week high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $997,715.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,418,510.67. This represents a 4.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,173.88. The trade was a 12.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,348 shares of company stock worth $8,290,995 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,414,025 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,461,456,000 after buying an additional 130,691 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Target by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 444 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in Target by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 11,881 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $795,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

