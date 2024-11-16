Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Given “Hold” Rating at Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.33.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.7 %

Syros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average is $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.35) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Syros Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Jason Haas purchased 35,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $54,812.65. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 59,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,868.25. This trade represents a 144.03 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Conley Chee acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $75,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,504 shares in the company, valued at $109,481.04. This represents a 222.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 130,707 shares of company stock worth $206,491 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syros Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $64,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Certuity LLC bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $2,166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.