Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ:SYRA) Short Interest Update

Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ:SYRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 166,600 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the October 15th total of 208,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Syra Health Stock Down 4.1 %

SYRA traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.36. 221,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,699. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02. Syra Health has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $8.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 million and a PE ratio of -0.55.

Syra Health (NASDAQ:SYRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 million. Syra Health had a negative net margin of 54.90% and a negative return on equity of 131.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Syra Health will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Syra Health

Syra Health Corp., a healthcare services company, provides health education, population health management, behavioral and mental health, healthcare workforce, and digital health services in the United States. It offers health education services, including medical communications, patient education, and healthcare training; and population health management services, such as analytics as a service, epidemiology, and health equity analytics solutions.

