Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 57.11 ($0.72) and traded as low as GBX 49 ($0.62). Sylvania Platinum shares last traded at GBX 49.25 ($0.62), with a volume of 778,318 shares changing hands.

Sylvania Platinum Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £128.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,462.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 15.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 48.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 57.11.

Sylvania Platinum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Sylvania Platinum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10,000.00%.

Insider Activity at Sylvania Platinum

About Sylvania Platinum

In other Sylvania Platinum news, insider Eileen Carr purchased 70,000 shares of Sylvania Platinum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £31,500 ($39,697.54). Also, insider Simon Scott purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £4,700 ($5,923.13). Insiders bought a total of 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,000 in the last three months. 12.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, including platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations that comprise six chrome beneficiation and PGM processing plants located in the Eastern and Western Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex; and various mineral asset development projects, including Volspruit and Northern Limb projects located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex located in South Africa.

