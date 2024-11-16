SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) Short Interest Update

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the October 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SuperCom stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.64. 148,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,164. SuperCom has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.11.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.55 million during the quarter. SuperCom had a return on equity of 101.73% and a net margin of 5.70%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of SuperCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

