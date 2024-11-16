Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPOW) Short Interest Down 36.1% in October

Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPOW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the October 15th total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Sunrise New Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Sunrise New Energy stock remained flat at $0.90 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,606. Sunrise New Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.86.

About Sunrise New Energy

Sunrise New Energy Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of graphite anode material for EVs and other lithium-ion batteries. The company also operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform business. In addition, it offers education consulting, training, tailored, information technology, business incubation, enterprise information technology integration, health, and agricultural technology services, as well as cultural and artistic exchanges and planning, and conference services.

