Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPOW) Short Interest Down 36.1% in October

Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPOW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the October 15th total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Sunrise New Energy Stock Performance
Shares of Sunrise New Energy stock remained flat at $0.90 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,606. Sunrise New Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.86.
About Sunrise New Energy
