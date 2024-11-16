Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SUI. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sun Communities from $145.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sun Communities to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.08.

Sun Communities Price Performance

NYSE SUI opened at $125.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.29, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.00. Sun Communities has a 52-week low of $110.98 and a 52-week high of $147.83.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $939.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.41 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in Sun Communities by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 2,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 84.4% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,068,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,386,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Sun Communities by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

