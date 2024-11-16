Südzucker AG (OTCMKTS:SUEZY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Südzucker AG (OTCMKTS:SUEZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the October 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.0 days.

Südzucker Stock Performance

Shares of SUEZY remained flat at C$6.27 on Friday. Südzucker has a one year low of C$5.90 and a one year high of C$7.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.79.

About Südzucker

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

