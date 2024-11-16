Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Short Interest Update

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the October 15th total of 8,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Check Out Our Latest Report on STRT
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Strattec Security Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of STRT stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $40.64. 12,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.52 and a 200-day moving average of $31.43. The company has a market cap of $166.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.14. Strattec Security has a one year low of $20.87 and a one year high of $43.15.
Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.36. Strattec Security had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $139.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Strattec Security will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.
About Strattec Security
Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Strattec Security
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.