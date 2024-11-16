Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Short Interest Update

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the October 15th total of 8,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Strattec Security Stock Down 0.8 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Strattec Security by 5.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,618 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Strattec Security in the third quarter valued at $308,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Strattec Security in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, De Lisle Partners LLP lifted its position in Strattec Security by 11.2% in the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 43,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STRT stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $40.64. 12,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.52 and a 200-day moving average of $31.43. The company has a market cap of $166.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.14. Strattec Security has a one year low of $20.87 and a one year high of $43.15.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.36. Strattec Security had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $139.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Strattec Security will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Strattec Security

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

