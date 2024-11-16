Straight Path Wealth Management Sells 424 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

Straight Path Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management owned approximately 0.05% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PJUN. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 4.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 28,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. FSA Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 17,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PJUN traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.30. 17,130 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $455.06 million, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.98.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.