Straight Path Wealth Management Acquires 2,179 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Straight Path Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management owned about 0.08% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAPR. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 1,528.0% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,145,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,115,000 after buying an additional 1,074,824 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 1,007.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 895,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,053,000 after purchasing an additional 815,048 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 144.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,211,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,996,000 after purchasing an additional 715,174 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,828,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,334,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

PAPR traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $36.40. The company had a trading volume of 39,845 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.97 and a 200 day moving average of $34.99.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

