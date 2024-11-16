StockNews.com Upgrades Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Rodman & Renshaw restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

NYSE:EBS opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $418.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.57. Emergent BioSolutions has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.97.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 14.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,411,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after buying an additional 436,911 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 864.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,911,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,960,000 after buying an additional 1,713,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 946,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 52,144 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 240.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 881,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after buying an additional 623,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 74.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 741,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 316,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

