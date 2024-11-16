StockNews.com Downgrades Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) to Hold

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Markel Group from $1,700.00 to $1,675.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,651.83.

Markel Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MKL traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,707.64. 47,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,105. Markel Group has a 52-week low of $1,342.66 and a 52-week high of $1,733.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,577.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,578.86. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.73.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $17.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.97 by ($4.63). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 10.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Markel Group will post 89.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Markel Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its stake in Markel Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,064,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC acquired a new position in Markel Group during the third quarter worth approximately $270,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Markel Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group during the third quarter worth approximately $494,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

