StockNews.com Downgrades British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of British American Tobacco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

NYSE:BTI opened at $36.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $39.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.7% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.8% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.0% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 4.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in British American Tobacco by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

