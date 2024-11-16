Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on MBIA (NYSE:MBI)

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 2,548 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 316% compared to the average daily volume of 612 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MBIA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of MBIA during the first quarter valued at about $1,105,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in MBIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,435,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MBIA by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,387,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,137,000 after purchasing an additional 39,767 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in MBIA by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MBIA by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 36,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on MBIA from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

MBIA Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE MBI opened at $6.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $307.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average is $4.62. MBIA has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $14.37.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States. It operates United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

