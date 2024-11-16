Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 129,997 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 20% compared to the typical volume of 108,443 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JD.com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 812.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in JD.com by 60.4% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 10,221 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 23.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,053 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth about $22,920,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 62,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 31,563 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JD shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Loop Capital raised JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays upped their price target on JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.36.

JD.com Price Performance

JD stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.00. The company had a trading volume of 17,140,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,009,837. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.52. The company has a market capitalization of $55.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.41. JD.com has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $8.57. JD.com had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $291.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

