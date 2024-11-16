SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 1,085 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises 2.0% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $22,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,549,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $407,521,000 after purchasing an additional 77,800 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,423,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,068,000 after acquiring an additional 25,524 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,053,000 after acquiring an additional 12,233 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 857,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,188,000 after acquiring an additional 17,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 28,721.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 774,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 771,455 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $5.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $293.95. The stock had a trading volume of 427,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,065. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $219.77 and a one year high of $314.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $285.30 and its 200-day moving average is $273.49.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

