SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $4.21 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 504.0% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BIV traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,237,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,593. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $72.95 and a one year high of $78.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.15.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

