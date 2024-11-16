SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.21% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $17,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Williams Financial LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6,189.8% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 11,601,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,279,000 after acquiring an additional 11,416,588 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,340,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,364,000 after purchasing an additional 614,982 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,368,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,601,000 after buying an additional 550,116 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,353,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,629,000 after buying an additional 96,006 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,563,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,964,000 after buying an additional 71,378 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAS traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,719. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.66 and a twelve month high of $70.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.68.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

