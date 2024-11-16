Squire Investment Management Company LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Squire Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Squire Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Squire Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27,056.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,623,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,722 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 354.2% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 674,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,068,000 after acquiring an additional 526,226 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,968,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 482,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,196,000 after purchasing an additional 346,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,627,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,042,000 after buying an additional 322,291 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $246.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $189.06 and a twelve month high of $257.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.33.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

