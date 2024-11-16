Squire Investment Management Company LLC Purchases 1,170 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Squire Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises about 0.5% of Squire Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Squire Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17,525.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,372,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348,183 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,401,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,518,000 after buying an additional 34,221 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 649,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,609,000 after purchasing an additional 13,366 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,872.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 617,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,060,000 after purchasing an additional 586,170 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 584,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,940,000 after purchasing an additional 16,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DVY stock opened at $138.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $109.15 and a 52 week high of $139.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.99 and a 200-day moving average of $128.54.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $1.5496 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.