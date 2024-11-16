Squire Investment Management Company LLC Acquires 1,097 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Squire Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 65,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 68,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $112.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.33. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.46 and a 1 year high of $117.72.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.