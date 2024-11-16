Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Trading Down 3.7% – Time to Sell?

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.64 and last traded at $7.77. 424,691 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,252,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CXM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.80.

Sprinklr Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.64, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.10.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $197.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.58 million. Analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprinklr

In related news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 12,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $101,022.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,051,182 shares in the company, valued at $8,230,755.06. This represents a 1.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diane Adams sold 12,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $101,124.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 376,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,951,455.86. The trade was a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 338,480 shares of company stock worth $2,545,967 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sprinklr by 30.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,248,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,001 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 107,818.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,696,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,320,000 after buying an additional 1,694,900 shares during the last quarter. Solel Partners LP raised its position in Sprinklr by 46.8% during the second quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 3,692,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,726 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,130,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,494,000 after purchasing an additional 827,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Sprinklr by 7.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,826,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,311,000 after buying an additional 322,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

Further Reading

