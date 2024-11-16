Spotify Technology’s (SPOT) Accumulate Rating Reaffirmed at Phillip Securities

Phillip Securities reiterated their accumulate rating on shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Phillip Securities currently has a $485.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $420.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SPOT. DZ Bank upgraded Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $421.69.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SPOT

Spotify Technology Stock Down 4.0 %

Institutional Trading of Spotify Technology

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $458.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $170.62 and a 52-week high of $489.69. The company has a market capitalization of $91.26 billion, a PE ratio of 124.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $378.15 and a 200-day moving average of $337.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.4% during the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 12.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spotify Technology

(Get Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.