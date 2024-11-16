Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SPIR has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Spire Global from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Baird R W downgraded shares of Spire Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Craig Hallum raised Spire Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Spire Global from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

Shares of NYSE:SPIR traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.48. The company had a trading volume of 327,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,640. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.25. The firm has a market cap of $327.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.96. Spire Global has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Spire Global during the first quarter valued at $27,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 869,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Spire Global in the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. 19.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

