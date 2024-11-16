Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. Has $222,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.2% of Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $290.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.88. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $221.60 and a 12 month high of $298.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.