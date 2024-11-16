Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, a decrease of 55.0% from the October 15th total of 150,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Spearmint Resources Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SPMTF remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01. Spearmint Resources has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03.
Spearmint Resources Company Profile
