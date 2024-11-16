Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, a decrease of 55.0% from the October 15th total of 150,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Spearmint Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SPMTF remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01. Spearmint Resources has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03.

Spearmint Resources Company Profile

Spearmint Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, platinum, lithium, palladium, copper, nickel, cesium, vanadium, and other mineral properties. It holds 100% interests in the McGee Lithium Clay Deposit, Elon Lithium Brine Project that covers an area of approximately 3,164 acres, and Green Clay Lithium Project that covers an area of approximately 2,004 acres located in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

