SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Bought by Destiny Capital Corp CO

Destiny Capital Corp CO raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,076 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 9.7% of Destiny Capital Corp CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Destiny Capital Corp CO owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $15,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYV. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 326,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,351,000 after purchasing an additional 27,980 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 257,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,885,000 after acquiring an additional 19,983 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 125,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $53.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.82. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $43.31 and a twelve month high of $54.61.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

