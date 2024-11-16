SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Northeast Financial Group Inc.

Northeast Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 1.4% of Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock opened at $236.59 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $182.23 and a 52 week high of $257.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.41.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

