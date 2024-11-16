Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG) Lowered to Hold Rating by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum cut shares of Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $4.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered shares of Sow Good from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday.

Sow Good Trading Down 11.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOWG traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.76. The company had a trading volume of 747,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,085. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Sow Good has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $24.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.50 million, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.96.

Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $15.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 million. Sow Good had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 13.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sow Good will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sow Good

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOWG. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Sow Good in the second quarter worth approximately $1,378,000. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Sow Good in the second quarter valued at about $1,789,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Sow Good during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sow Good during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sow Good in the second quarter valued at $1,826,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

About Sow Good

Sow Good Inc is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc, formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc, is based in IRVING, Texas.

