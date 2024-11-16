South Street Advisors LLC Sells 2,660 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

South Street Advisors LLC lessened its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the period. Ryman Hospitality Properties accounts for 1.6% of South Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. South Street Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $10,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 29.7% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3,800.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,358,000 after buying an additional 284,913 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter valued at about $287,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.98, for a total transaction of $144,640.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,953.50. This represents a 20.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $96,588.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,843.36. This represents a 22.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RHP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.17.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE RHP traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.41. The stock had a trading volume of 601,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,550. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.40 and its 200-day moving average is $104.14. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.65. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.76 and a 52 week high of $122.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $549.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.93 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 61.94% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 78.15%.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

