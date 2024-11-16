South Street Advisors LLC Sells 1,796 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

South Street Advisors LLC cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the quarter. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the second quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 0.7% during the second quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc grew its position in Chevron by 16.7% during the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Chevron by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in Chevron by 0.7% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Chevron from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Chevron from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.93.

Chevron Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE CVX traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.42. The company had a trading volume of 9,022,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,677,757. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.39 and its 200-day moving average is $152.68. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $135.37 and a one year high of $167.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $290.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Chevron’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.65%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

