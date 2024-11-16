Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Earns Buy Rating from Benchmark

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

SMSI opened at $0.81 on Thursday. Smith Micro Software has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $7.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59. The company has a market cap of $9.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.73.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Smith Micro Software stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,867 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.22% of Smith Micro Software at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, and SafePath Premium product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service provides deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language voice-to-text (VTT) transcription messaging.

